National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Stephens

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. National Bank has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after buying an additional 118,122 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 538,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

