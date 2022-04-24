National Bankshares Boosts Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$5.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSK. Cormark boosted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at C$4.10 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.33 and a one year high of C$5.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Mathieu Savard bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$34,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,910. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,966.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$280,917.20. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $147,154.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

