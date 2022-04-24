National Bankshares Boosts Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$5.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSK. Cormark boosted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at C$4.10 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.33 and a one year high of C$5.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.72.
Osisko Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
