National Bankshares Increases K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$12.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

In related news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$1,242,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,689,800. Also, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$322,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,431.40. Insiders have sold a total of 287,900 shares of company stock worth $2,739,224 in the last 90 days.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

