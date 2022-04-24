nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.42.
nCino stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. nCino has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $79.43.
In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255 in the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in nCino by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of nCino by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
