NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 101,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of UYG stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $74.63.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

