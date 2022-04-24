NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $12,275,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $3,183,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

