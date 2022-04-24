Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.24. Nephros has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros in the 4th quarter worth about $646,532,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Nephros by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nephros by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Nephros by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

