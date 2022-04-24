NestEGG Coin (EGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $82,199.64

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $82,199.64 and approximately $1,111.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NestEGG Coin

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

