Nestree Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $873,334.00 (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $84.54 million and $873,334.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,676.03 or 0.99954823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001811 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007441 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

