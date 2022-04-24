Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

NEM stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. 12,371,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

