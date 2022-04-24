NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,472.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.14 or 0.00780639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00202616 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001111 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023424 BTC.

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

