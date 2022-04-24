NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

