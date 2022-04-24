NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.93-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.05. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.22.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

