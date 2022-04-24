NFTb (NFTB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $285,818.00

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. NFTb has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $285,818.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.30 or 0.07407299 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,638.09 or 0.99925675 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.