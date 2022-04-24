Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $875.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) to post sales of $875.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $865.00 million and the highest is $891.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $863.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 5,652,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,790,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,924,544. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Nielsen declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

