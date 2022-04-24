Nixon Capital LLC Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.4% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $947,037,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,887,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,636,000 after purchasing an additional 969,061 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.49. 25,130,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,908,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22. The company has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.59.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

