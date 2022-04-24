Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nkarta (Get Rating)
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
