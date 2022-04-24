North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $226.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.37 and its 200 day moving average is $242.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

