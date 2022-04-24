North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,371,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,232,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $372.65 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $350.99 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.19 and a 200-day moving average of $422.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

