North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIF opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

