North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,058 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $71.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

