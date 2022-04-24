Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

