Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NPI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.71.

Shares of NPI opened at C$40.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.73. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.5000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 110.16%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

