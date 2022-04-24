NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 545 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cigna by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $255.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.