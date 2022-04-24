NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Shares of BX opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.15 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 79.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,658 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

