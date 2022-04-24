NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

