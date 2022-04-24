NorthRock Partners LLC Has $981,000 Holdings in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,226 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Wrap Technologies worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 316.27%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wrap Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.