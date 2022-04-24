NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $181.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

