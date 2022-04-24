NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,935 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

