NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

