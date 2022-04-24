NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $128.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

