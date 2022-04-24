Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCTR. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,707,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,626,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 194,883 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 957,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,469,000.

NYSEARCA FCTR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.24. 44,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

