Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,479,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

JCI traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.93. 3,774,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

