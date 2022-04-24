Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 1,632 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,740,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,472. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.