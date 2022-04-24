Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Asure Software worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 99.6% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASUR shares. TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.04. 59,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,944. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $120.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

