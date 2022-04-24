Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $149.90 and a 1-year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

