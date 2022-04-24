Oakworth Capital Inc. Invests $34,000 in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

JSML stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. 11,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,433. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

