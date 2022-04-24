Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 711 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,530 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $128.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,604,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,256. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.24.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

