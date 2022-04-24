Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $565,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CW traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.11. 196,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,744. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

