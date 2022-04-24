Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 90 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.07. 7,321,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

