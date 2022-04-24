Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) to report $470.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.00 million and the highest is $669.00 million. Oasis Petroleum posted sales of $355.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.

StockNews.com started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

OAS stock traded down $8.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,962. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $71.24 and a 1 year high of $158.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.95.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

