OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Raised to $42.00 at Mizuho

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in OGE Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 31,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

