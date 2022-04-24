Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.1% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,073. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.04. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.18 and a 12 month high of $286.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.39.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

