Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,552,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of Old Republic International worth $110,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 1,773,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

