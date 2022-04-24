Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -21.06.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after buying an additional 1,253,464 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,318,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 602,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 49,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 387,749 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

