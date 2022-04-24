ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

OGS opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

