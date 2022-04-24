OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,598 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,910,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after buying an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,573,000 after buying an additional 2,367,646 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,152,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 1,063,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,660,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,032. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

