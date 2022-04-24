OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CGI by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CGI by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 887,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,850,000 after buying an additional 44,886 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

NYSE GIB traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 154,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,740. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

