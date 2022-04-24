OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,111,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.29 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.