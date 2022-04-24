OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after buying an additional 367,611 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,038,000 after purchasing an additional 476,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,880,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,930,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,929,000 after acquiring an additional 73,701 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.90. 1,815,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

